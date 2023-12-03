Holiday happenings in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Lights glisten against the evergreen tree as people gather at Hoover City Hall during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony in December 2020.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the state’s sixth largest city. There’s even a menorah lighting for those celebrating Hanukkah.

Here’s a quick list of holiday events:

Fire Department Toy Drive: Nov. 10-Dec. 19

Pictures with Santa: Nov. 16-Dec. 24

Christmas Tree Lighting: Nov. 28

Celtic Angels Christmas: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Bluff Park Christmas Parade: Dec. 2

Ho Ho Hoover: Dec. 2-3

Taylor Hicks Concert: Dec. 8

Jingle Bell Run: Dec. 9

Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra: Dec. 10

Menorah Lighting: Dec. 13

Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market: Dec. 16-17

Fire Department Santa Run: Dec. 24

Fire Department Toy Drive

WHEN: Nov. 10-Dec. 19

WHERE: All Hoover fire stations

WEB: hooverfire.org

The Hoover Fire Department each year collects toys to be distributed to children of deployed soldiers at Christmas.

People can bring unwrapped toys to any Hoover fire station until Dec. 19. If firefighters are out on a call and the station is empty, the toys can be left under a covered area at the station. Deliveries can be made any time, but the preference is for deliveries between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The toy drive is coordinated by the Alabama National Guard Foundation, and the toys are delivered on Christmas Eve to children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

The Hoover Fire Department has participated in the toy drive for 20-plus years alongside other departments, such as the North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire departments.

Pictures with Santa

WHEN: Nov. 16-Dec. 24, 2-5:30 p.m. most days

WHERE: Riverchase Galleria

WEB: riverchasegalleria.com

Santa Claus will be available for pictures on the lower level of the Riverchase Galleria, by the food court in front of the Von Maur department store. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ups are welcomed. People who make reservations in advance can schedule a free phone call from Santa.

Reservations can be made from 2 to 5:30 p.m. most days at whereissanta.com/mall/0119.

The mall also will have special times for pets to have pictures made with Santa on Mondays and Tuesdays (4-7 p.m.) between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5. Reservations for pet photos can be made at riverchasegalleria.com/en/events/santa-pet-pictures-44357.

There also will be a special time set aside for photos with Santa for children with special sensory needs on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Christmas Tree Lighting

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hoover City Hall parking lot

The city of Hoover will have its annual Christmas tree lighting in the parking lot at Hoover City Hall, with help from Gwin Elementary School fourth-grader Jesse Humphreys, who underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year.

Shades Mountain Elementary School’s choir will sing a couple of holiday songs, and the Shades of Blue jazz ensemble from Spain Park High School will entertain the crowd as well, Hoover events director Kelly Peoples said. There also will be Red Diamond coffee, hot chocolate and snacks.

Santa Claus is expected to arrive on a Hoover fire truck and make his way to the Hoover Library Plaza, where he will be available for photos with children, Peoples said. Children also will have a chance to receive a take-home holiday craft.

Will Lochamy, a Hoover resident who is co-host of “The Morning Blend” show on Birmingham Mountain Radio, will serve as master of ceremonies for the tree lighting.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brandon Marlon. A Celtic Angels Christmas performance.

Celtic Angels Christmas

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hoover Library Theatre

WEB: thelibrarytheatre.com

This show includes Irish step dancing by the Celtic Knight Dancers, directed by Sarah Costello of Belfast and Dublin native Louise Barry; vocals of traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes by Barry, Searlait Ni Caiside, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth and Katie Sweeney; and a live band.

The musical arranger is Peter Sheridan of Cavan and Celtic Thunder.

Tickets for each performance were $35 plus a $3 processing fee. Both performances are sold out, but occasionally tickets are returned and are available for resale. To inquire, call the Hoover Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bluff Park Christmas Parade

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Streets of Bluff Park

WEB: “Bluff Park Christmas Parade” on Facebook

The 2023 Bluff Park Christmas parade, which is open to the entire community (not just Bluff Park), once again will begin and end at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, said Kristen Fountain, one of the organizers.

The parade will proceed along Cloudland Drive (behind Bluff Park Elementary School), turn right onto Lester Lane, then turn south on Clearview Road (which turns into Maiden Lane), right onto Rockview Lane, right onto Cloudland Drive and end back at the park next to the Shades Cliff Pool.

Last year, the parade had an estimated 300-350 people in it, with 37 groups taking part, including churches, Scout troops, Bluff Park Elementary School, Simmons Middle School dance team and cheerleaders, businesses, the Hoover Belles, part of the Hoover High School marching band, Mayor Frank Brocato and groups of family members and friends.

Winning awards for best floats last year were the Simmons cheerleaders, the Seewald family, Simmons dance team, Hoover Public Library and the Rickels family. The top floats again this year will receive gift cards to local restaurants or businesses, Fountain said.

The fee to be part of the parade is $45, and there is a link to register on the event’s Facebook page. Parade organizers also are selling sponsorships for $100 to help cover costs, such as liability insurance and assistance from Hoover police officers. That $100 includes a parade entry fee. Money raised this year helps pay for next year’s parade. The parade will take place rain or shine, organizers say. Other organizers are Kristin Mathis, Alli Nations, Lauren Toth and Lori Redding.

Organizers ask people who drive to Bluff Park to watch the parade to park at Shades Crest Baptist Church and Bluff Park Elementary School. The parade will go behind the school on Cloudland Drive but not by Shades Crest Baptist on Park Avenue.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Milexa Ayala and Jose and Joacquin Reveron pose for a photo with Santa Claus at the 2022 Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens in December 2022.

Hoover Helps VIP Party and Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2 (7-10 p.m.), and Sunday, Dec. 3 (2-5 p.m.)

WHERE: Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens

WEB: hooverhelps.org

The Hoover Helps nonprofit, which provides food and clothing for needy children, is holding its fourth annual Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens.

It’s a two-part event. There’s “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” VIP party from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and the Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The VIP party is designed to be a come-and-go festive celebration with cocktail attire, food provided by Tre Luna Catering and cocktails by Sweet Home Alabama Spirits and Tito’s.

Guests can purchase $50 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Van Winkle 12-Year Lot B bottle of bourbon (valued at about $1,000) or $25 tickets with an opportunity to choose surprise jewelry items from a “bling tree,” with there being at least one premium jewelry item from the tree.

There also will be $25 tickets for a “wine pull,” in which guests pay $25 to pull out a bottle of wine without knowing what kind of wine it is. The plan is to have at least one premium bottle of wine in the mix, Hoover Helps co-founder Greg Bishop said.

This year, there also will be a Barbie-themed Christmas tree with opportunities for additional $25 donations to Hoover Helps, co-founder and Executive Director Donna Bishop said.

Hoover Helps is having a silent auction that includes a Jack Daniel’s Distillery barrel signed by the distiller and a day at the distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, that includes lunch, a tour and whiskey tasting. Other auction items include a number of high-end bourbon bottles, coolers, a wakeboard, a Republic National Distributing Co. neon sign and a stay at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

An online link to auction items should be available at hooverhelps.org. Participants do not have to be present to win. The auction is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Saturday, and the raffle ticket sales for the Van Winkle bourbon will cut off at 9:30 p.m., Greg Bishop said. Tickets to the VIP party cost $55.

On Sunday, guests can tour the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens and see at least 10 Christmas trees decorated by nonprofits and other organizations in Hoover in ways that identify their missions. Participating groups include the Hoover Service Club, Hoover Fire Department, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover Beautification Board, Hoover Historical Society, Hoover Arts Council, Leadership Hoover, Hoover-AHEAD and Hoover Helps.

Last year, the Riverchase Career Connection Center won the People’s Choice award and first place from the judges, while the Hoover Service Club placed second and the Hoover Arts Council came in third. A tree from Hoover High School was voted to have the best craftsmanship.

There also will be entertainment by the dance teams and choirs from Hoover and Spain Park high schools and desserts provided by Publix, Target, Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant, Biscuit Belly, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and Michelle’s Chocolate Laboratory. Ms. Senior Alabama Kathy Paiml also is scheduled to attend.

Tickets for the Sunday open house are $15, but children ages 12 and younger get in free. Parking and free shuttles will be available at the nearby Shades Mountain Community Church.

Last year’s two-day Ho Ho Hoover event made about $10,000, Greg Bishop said.

Tickets for both events are available by searching for “Hoover Helps” and “Ho Ho Hoover” on eventbrite.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David McClister. Taylor Hicks will be at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham in Dec. 8.

Taylor Hicks in Concert

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Lyric Theatre

WEB: lyricbham.com/events

Hoover native and “American Idol” Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks is scheduled to perform at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 8.

He’ll be singing Christmas classics, including his new cover of “Jingle Bells,” as well as hits by the Doobie Brothers. Tickets range from $32.50 to $42.50 and are available through Ticketmaster. This event also is a benefit for Toys for Tots.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. About 550 people participated in the 2022 Jingle Bell Run for the Arthritis Foundation at Veterans Park in Hoover in December 2022.

Jingle Bell Run

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9

WHERE: Veterans Park

WEB: events.arthritis.org

The Arthritis Foundation is putting on its annual Jingle Bell Run to raise money for the foundation and give people an opportunity to exercise and show holiday spirit at the same time.

Runners, walkers and their pets in the 5K are encouraged to dress up in holiday costumes, but it’s not required. Each runner will be given a race T-shirt and jingle bells.

The festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with day-of registration and packet pickup, followed by an opening ceremony at 8 a.m.; costume contest for individuals, groups and pets at 8:30 a.m.; warm-up at 8:45; lineup at 8:50; and the race start at 9 a.m.

The cost to run the race with a timing chip is $45 through Dec. 8, or you can run without the timing chip for $40. Either way, the cost goes up $5 after Dec. 8.

Participants, either as individuals or teams, are invited to raise additional money for the foundation by asking for donations in connection with the race.

Finisher medals will be given to all participants who complete the race, and additional medals will be given out to top finishers in various age groups afterward at the post-race celebration. Dogs and strollers are welcome in the 5K.

Last year’s Jingle Bell Run drew about 550 people and raised about $75,000, said Kelly Maliska, executive director for the Arthritis Foundation. The goal this year is to attract at least 800 runners and walkers and raise $115,000, she said.

For more information, contact Maliska at kmaliska@arthritis.org or 470-440-2856, or go to events.arthritis.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra. The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra performs at the Riverchase Galleria.

Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 and 4 p.m.

WHERE: Riverchase Galleria food court

WEB: alabamasymphony.org/events

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra is scheduled to perform holiday tunes twice at the Riverchase Galleria food court on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The free performances will be at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each performance should last about an hour, said Maria Wilson, the symphony’s director of education.

The youth symphony has a new music director, Daniel Cho, who also serves as assistant conductor for the ASO. Before coming to Birmingham in June, Cho served as assistant conductor for the Eugene Symphony in Oregon, Yakima Symphony in Washington, Oregon Mozart Players and Eugene Opera.

This year’s youth orchestra has 65 musicians, ages 12-22, who mostly live within about 50 miles of Birmingham, but some of whom come from as far away as Lee and Madison counties.

Sponsors of the holiday concerts are Publix, the Riverchase Galleria and Drummond Co.

Menorah Lighting

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5-6 p.m.

WHERE: Hoover Public Library

WEB: events.hooverlibrary.org/event/

9451173

The city of Hoover is partnering with Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, to have a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library to celebrate Hannukah.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the library has been having a menorah lighting for years, but this year the city is advertising it more so the community can be more involved.

Rabbi Levi Weinbaum of Chabad of Alabama, said his organization has been involved with menorah lightings at The Summit for 11 years, Vestavia Hills City Hall for five years, Homewood City Hall for four years and Birmingham City Hall for two years. This will be the first time his organization has been involved with menorah lightings in Hoover and Mountain Brook, he said.

In addition to the lighting of a menorah, there will be music, arts and crafts and games for children, as well as doughnuts, latkes and chocolate gelt (Yiddish for money) served, Weinbaum said. A dreidel mascot also will be present.

Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 16 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 17 (noon-6 p.m.)

WHERE: Riverchase Galleria

WEB: hometownvendormarket.com

The Riverchase Galleria is hosting this event to give local, independent businesses and merchants an opportunity to sell their wares at the mall. The items will include food, drinks, jewelry, toys, handmade crafts, home decor, clothing, art, educational products, wellness products, wigs, real estate and photography services and more.

Each 10-by-10-foot booth costs $150. Interested vendors can register online at hometown

vendormarket.com.

Fire Department Sanat Run

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 24, 3-9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Throughout the city

WEB: hooverfire.org

For kids who want to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, the Hoover Fire Department plans to give the jolly old elf a ride all around town on the night of his big deliveries.

Firefighters will be escorting Saint Nick throughout city streets in their shiny, red fire engines between roughly 3 and 9:30 p.m. as they help him scout out the neighborhoods.

People frequently come out to the edge of their driveways to see Santa as he rides by in the fire truck, but he has a busy schedule to keep and doesn’t have time to stop for pictures or anything like that.

However, Santa covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. There are a few dead-end streets that are less easily accessible that may not make the list, but every station in town assists Santa.

People can go to the Hoover Fire Department website for an estimated arrival time at various streets, but people should be aware that Santa’s schedule could be interrupted if firefighters are called to respond to an emergency.

In the event of very bad weather, Santa may stay at Hoover fire stations for visits from kids, but notices to that effect will be posted on Christmas Eve if necessary.