Holiday closing schedule for public buildings, services

Public buildings and services around Hoover have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:

Hoover City Hall and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve; Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas Day; Friday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve; and Monday, Jan. 3, for New Year’s Day.

Hoover Public Library: Closed Dec. 24-27 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 3 for the New Year holiday.

Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day.

Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Dec. 23-24 for Christmas and closed New Year’s Eve.

Shelby County offices (including 280 County Services Building): Closed Christmas Eve and Dec. 27 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 for the New Year holiday.

Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Aldridge Gardens: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 22 through Jan. 3; students return Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Garbage and recycling: No change in service.