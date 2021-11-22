Holiday closing schedule for public buildings, services

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Hoover Recreation Center is one of multiple public buildings that will alter its hours of operations during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Public buildings and services around Hoover have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:

► Hoover City Hall and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve; Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas Day; Friday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve; and Monday, Jan. 3, for New Year’s Day.

► Hoover Public Library: Closed Dec. 24-27 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 3 for the New Year holiday.

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day.

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Dec. 23-24 for Christmas and closed New Year’s Eve.

► Shelby County offices (including 280 County Services Building): Closed Christmas Eve and Dec. 27 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 for the New Year holiday.

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

► Aldridge Gardens: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 22 through Jan. 3; students return Tuesday, Jan. 4.

► Garbage and recycling: No change in service.