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Hoover Helps will host Ho Ho Hoover Weekend on Dec. 5-6 at Hoover Randle Home & Gardens, 2255 Tyler Road, with two holiday events raising money for programs serving students and families across Hoover City Schools.

The weekend begins Saturday, Dec. 5, with Mistletoe with a Mission, an adults-only VIP cocktail party from 7-11 p.m. The evening will honor donors and supporters of the nonprofit and feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a wine pull, the Bling Tree and a silent auction. Cocktail attire is requested, and tickets are $75.

The Ho Ho Hoover Randle Open House follows Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2-5 p.m. Christmas trees decorated by local nonprofit organizations will fill the historic home, and choirs and dancers from Hoover City Schools will perform throughout the afternoon.

Families can take pictures with Santa Claus, meet the reigning Miss Hoover and enjoy appearances by other special guests. Refreshments will include food from local restaurants, homemade chocolate treats and hot chocolate. Tickets are $15.

Proceeds from both events will benefit Hoover Helps, a nonprofit established to address food insecurity and other unmet basic needs among Hoover children.

The organization works with school leaders, churches, businesses and civic organizations to connect students and families with community resources. Thirteen faith-based organizations support school feeding programs that send meals home in students’ backpacks each Friday.

More than 500 Hoover children receive assistance through Hoover Helps, including 419 elementary and middle school students. The nonprofit also works with school counselors to identify families facing other challenges and connect them with resources.

For tickets and more information, visit hooverhelps.org/ho-ho-hoover.