Historical marker honors the Bluff Park Art Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pam Thompson. A historical marker honoring the Bluff Park Art Show and the Bluff Park Art Association was unveiled on Sept. 28, 2026.

The Hoover Historical Society recently celebrated one of the community’s most enduring traditions with the dedication and unveiling of a historical marker honoring the Bluff Park Art Show and the Bluff Park Art Association. Jimmy Langley welcomed guests on behalf of the Society and reflected on how generations of artists, families, volunteers, and neighbors have made the annual event an important part of Bluff Park’s identity.

The tradition began in 1963, when parents at Bluff Park School — now Bluff Park Elementary — held a “Come As Your Favorite Book” dance and raised $600 to expand the school library. An art auction followed in 1964, adding $850 to the fund. In 1965, organizers formed the nonprofit Bluff Park Art Association and presented the first official show at Shades Cliff Community Park, now the Bluff Park Community Park, with 65 participating artists.

Hoover Historical Society President Debbie Burnett spoke about the purpose of a historical marker: to ensure that future generations remember the people, places and traditions that shaped their community. Mayor Nick Derzis recognized the art show’s contribution to Hoover’s cultural life and the partnership between the city of Hoover, Bluff Park Art Association and the Historical Society. Rachael Jamison, president of the Bluff Park Art Association, represented the organization, whose leadership continues the founders’ commitment to artists, volunteers and the Bluff Park community.

A special moment came when Barry Copeland and Gene Copeland, sons of original Bluff Park Art Association founder Dorothy Copeland, unveiled the marker. Their participation connected the ceremony directly to the vision and service of the association’s earliest organizers. Jimmy Langley then formally dedicated the marker to the artists who shared their work, the volunteers who gave their time and the community that has sustained the tradition.

Langley also thanked Erin Cobaugh and Hoover Parks and Recreation for their work in installing the marker. From its modest beginnings, the Bluff Park Art Show has grown into a juried outdoor festival held each first Saturday in October, featuring more than 100 regional and national artists and welcoming thousands of visitors. Except for its 2020 cancellation during the COVID-19 pandemic — the first interruption after 56 consecutive years — the show has remained a beloved annual gathering that supports scholarships and community art programs.

The new marker now stands as a permanent tribute to Dorothy Copeland and the other founders, as well as to everyone who carried their vision forward. It invites residents and visitors to pause, learn how a school fundraiser became a treasured Hoover institution and remember that local history is created when neighbors share their talents and build traditions together.

— Submitted by Pam Thompson, written by Jimmy Langley