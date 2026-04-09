Historic men’s chorus The Warblers to perform at Hoover Library Theatre

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre

The Warblers will perform on Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at the Hoover Library Theatre.

The men’s chorus traces its roots to the 1929 boys’ glee club at Woodlawn High School in Birmingham and was reestablished in 1988 by alumni. Since then, the group has continued to perform at civic, religious and charitable events across the region.

Their repertoire includes traditional, spiritual, religious and patriotic selections. The group is approaching its 100th anniversary in 2029.