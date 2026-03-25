High Country 5K returns to Bluff Park with race, breakfast and family events

× Expand Photo courtesy of High Country 5K

The 23rd annual High Country 5K will take place Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m., beginning and ending at Shades Crest Baptist Church.

Hosted in the Bluff Park community, the 3.1-mile race winds through local streets and is one of the area’s longest-running road races. The event will include chip timing, mile markers, water stations and a police-escorted course.

An Elementary School Challenge race will also be held with a delayed start. Following the race, participants can enjoy a medal ceremony and a free pancake breakfast.

Registration is $35 through April 10 and $40 on race day. Students in grades K-5 can participate for $10, which includes chip timing and a T-shirt.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/HighCountry5Kand1MileFunRun for more information and registration.