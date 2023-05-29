Henry wins Service Club Community Service Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barbara Henry. Barbara Henry is the recipient of the Hoover Service Club’s 2022-23 Flora Mae Pike Hoover Community Service Award.

The Hoover Service Club this year honored Barbara Henry as the recipient of the 2022-23 Flora Mae Pike Hoover Community Service Award.

Henry has been a resident of Hoover for 44 years. She has been involved with the Hoover Service Club since 2004 and served as the group’s president for the 2012-13 term.

She also has been chairwoman of the Service Club’s scholarship committee twice and this year took on the task of putting student scholarship applications online, said Jean Ingram, last year’s recipient of the Flora Mae Pike award and current chairwoman of the award committee. Henry also has served on the club’s ways and means committee and helped other club members learn how to use Greater Giving software for fundraiser events.

A club member who nominated Henry for the Flora Mae Pike award said she “is one of those people who seems to give every spare minute back to the community.”

She has been active in the Distinguished Young Women of Shelby County, serves on the board for the Hoover Belles service organization for teenage girls and was a longtime volunteer for Oak Mountain Missions.

Henry also is very active with Riverchase United Methodist Church, where she serves on the leadership team for the women’s ministry and works with other volunteers to provide food for needy children at Riverchase and Rocky Ridge elementary schools and Berry Middle School. She also volunteers with the church’s Vacation Bible School and made masks to give away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When her children were younger, she volunteered with the parent organizations at Gwin Elementary, Simmons Middle and Hoover High.

“My parents were very active in the community, so I grew up knowing that others need our support and it’s important to share our time and resources,” Henry said.

Henry has two daughters and two granddaughters, and family means everything to her, Ingram said.

Henry worked in human resources for 26 years with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and 17 years with ErgoScience, where she still works.

Pike, for whom the community service award was named, was one of 11 women who founded the Hoover Service Club in 1975 with a goal of providing aid to the needy and providing scholarships and citizenship awards to deserving students in the community.

The Hoover Service Club on May 11 installed new officers for the 2023-24 term. The new officers are President Bonnie Campbell, First Vice President and Programs Chairwoman Hope Lawson, Second Vice President and Membership Chairwoman Frances Brocato, Third Vice President and Yearbook Chairwoman Lori Callhan, Recording Secretary Bernadette Beavers-Forrest, Corresponding Secretary Heather Pierce and Treasurer Debra Taylor.