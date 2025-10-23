Humane society, Kitty Kat Haven to hold pet adoption events Oct. 24-26

× Expand Photo from Greater Birmingham Humane Society Facebook page A dog up for adoption at a previous Greater Birmingham Humane Society event.

There are numerous ped adoption opportunities this weekend (Oct. 25-26) in the Hoover area — some free. Here’s a rundown:

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue: Oct. 24-26 at the Kitty Kat Haven house and Kitty Kabin on Saturday (1-5 p.m.) and Sunday (1-3 p.m.)., 3432 Old Columbiana Road. Cats and kittens up for adoption.

Hendrick Subaru Hoover: Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-noon, 2929 John Hawkins Parkway; free pet adoption with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society; all adoption fees covered.

PetSmart in Hoover: Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3780 Riverchase Village, Suite 3; Greater Birmingham Humane Society provides a chance to meet a variety of pets looking for their forever homes. The society’s team will be on hand to help people find a match and answer questions about pet adoption.

Pet Supplies Plus in Pelham: Oct. 25-26, 1-4 p.m., 1928 Montgomery Highway; Kitty Kat Haven will have cats available for adoption.