Head Over Teal 5K/10K to battle gynecologic cancer

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. People gather for the distribution of awards at the 2019 Head Over Teal 5K, 10K and Family Fall Festival in The Preserve community.

September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, and the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is preparing for its 11th annual “State of Teal” awareness campaign and fourth annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K event in Hoover.

The campaign in memory of Brown, who passed away in 2009 from ovarian cancer at age 25, begins on Sept. 1. The goal is to increase awareness of gynecologic cancers throughout the state of Alabama. Since its inception, the foundation has raised more than $650,000 for research for early detection of ovarian cancers.

“September is an impactful month for the foundation as we continue our awareness efforts throughout the community,” said Ramona Graffeo, the group’s executive director. “With no early detection testing or screening for four of the five gynecologic cancers, providing early detection signs and symptoms for these cancers is so important to women of all ages and a huge part of our mission here at LCBF.”

The annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K event will return to The Preserve subdivision on Saturday, Sept. 23. In addition to the race, there will be food, live music, family-friendly games, face painting, a memorial garden and more. Participants have the opportunity to raise funds individually or as a team. Graffeo said there were almost 700 participants in last year’s race.

Both the 5K and 10K begin at 8 a.m. Parking will be available at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 4600 Preserve Parkway, with shuttle service beginning at 6:30 a.m. The cost, starting Sept. 1, is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K (or $35 if part of a team). There also is a $2.80 online sign-up fee.

To register or for more information, go to thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.