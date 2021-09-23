Head Over Teal 5K, 10K return as live races for 2021

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 190921_Head_Over_Teal_JA_3 Runners prepare for the start of the 5K and 10K races at the 2019 Head Over Teal 5K, 10K and Family Fall Festival in The Preserve community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, which raises money for research, education and support services related to gynecologic cancer, on Saturday is bringing back its Head Over Teal 5K and 10K races in The Preserve community.

Last year, due to COVID-19, participants were asked to run their 5K and 10K distances on their own over the course of a week and report their results online. But this year, organizers decided to bring back the live group races.

“This annual tradition is paramount in the foundation’s efforts to raise proceeds that help fund early detection research, gyn cancer awareness campaigns and financial support services for patients and their families,” said Irene Goddard, development director for the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation.

However, “the health and safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff continues to be of the utmost importance as we once again hold this event in person,” Goddard said.

The foundation will make every effort to conduct the races in accordance with guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local authorities, according to the group’s website.

“We will rely on each runner to conduct themselves using best practices during the global pandemic, including practicing physical distancing, avoiding handshakes and high-fives, and wearing face masks, etc.,” the website says. “We ask that runners spread out as much as possible in the starting area to maintain distance.”

Also, masks will be required inside The Preserve Town Hall and when riding the shuttle to and from Prince of Peace Catholic Church, according to organizers.

“Our volunteers will wear face masks, and those working food area and water stations will also wear gloves,” according to a statement on the website. “Each water station will have hand sanitizer, and there will be bottled water. Additionally, volunteers will be wearing masks at registration, and any time we expect brief interactions closer than 6 feet apart.

“We believe it is time to get outdoors and be together,” organizers said. “But we also believe that we must do it safely. We are expecting everyone to abide by best practices with us. We know that there are lots of differing views, but if you are joining us for this race, please graciously respect the safety and views of everyone around you, and let’s have a great race.”

Shuttles are scheduled to start running from Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 4600 Preserve Parkway at 6:30 a.m., and both the 5K and the 10K are set to start at 8 a.m.

The cost to enter the 5K is $35 per person, and the cost to enter the 10K is $40 per person. However, participants forming teams for the 10K can register for $35 per person as well.

People who want to donate to the foundation but don’t actually want to run are encouraged to pay $30 for the “sleep in” option and will still get a T-shirt if among the first 650 registrants.

The last time the races were held as part of a live group event — in 2019, the Head Over Teal races raised about $50,000, organizers said. That includes race fees, money from sponsors and donations raised by individuals and teams participating in the races.

Participants with top race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. People are welcome to bring their dogs to participate in the races, but dogs must be kept on a leash, and owners must clean up after their dogs, organizers said. Strollers also are welcome, but organizers ask that children who begin the races in a stroller stay in the stroller until the end of the race, for their own safety.

In addition to the races, the event will include family-friendly activities, live music, food and beverages.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, since its founding in 2009, has granted more than $500,000 for ovarian cancer early detection research, educated tens of thousands of people on gynecologic cancer prevention, signs and symptoms, and provided emotional, educational and direct financial support to thousands of gynecologic cancer patients, survivors and co-survivors.

According to the organization, a woman is diagnosed with gynecologic cancer (ovarian, cervical, endometrial/uterine, vaginal or vulvar) every six minutes, and more than 33,000 women are expected to die of those types of cancer this year.

Alabama is tied as the No. 1 state in the country for cervical cancer deaths and ranks sixth in the country for ovarian cancer deaths. There are no early detection tests or screenings for four out of the five gynecologic cancers.

To register for one of the 2021 Taste of Teal races, go to thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.