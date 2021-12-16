Hare Farm in Bluff Park to host second Christmas Fair this Saturday, Dec. 18

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market4 Jordan and Kallie Holt of Bluff Park check out the arts and crafts booths at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

The Hare family is having its second Christmas Fair at the Hare Farm in Bluff Park this Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event on the farm, which covers about 9 acres of the former Smith Farm, is scheduled to include about a dozen vendors, crafts for kids, food trucks, horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling and — if the weather permits — an outdoor movie, said Elizabeth Pruitt, the fair organizer.

The vendors should be selling things like sweets, crafts, books and other items, Pruitt said. The food trucks are scheduled to include Nawlins Style Po’boys, The Recipe (which serves meat and vegetable items, grilled cheese sandwiches, french fries, sausages, cheeseburger sliders, chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, and other items) and maybe a taco truck, she said.

Mo’s Carriages and Trail Rides is providing the carriage rides for $5 per person per ride, and Kristin Mathis and Patrick Reed plan to lead in Christmas carols, Pruitt said. The movie “Elf” will be shown around the time it gets dark (5 or 5:30 p.m.) if weather cooperates, she said.

Fair organizers also plan to sell fishing memberships for the pond on the farm, which includes tilapia and trout, and share information about planned improvements to the farm, Pruitt said.

Admission to the Christmas Fair costs $5 per person, with a maximum of $20 per vehicle.

David and Teresa Hare purchased the farm in an auction in 2019 in an effort to preserve it from development and hope to host neighborhood events such as movie nights, outdoor markets and festivals that showcase local artists. They also would like to make it a venue for birthday parties, church gatherings, company celebrations and charity events, according to the farm’s website.

See more at harefarmbluffpark.com.