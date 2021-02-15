Hard freeze closes Hoover schools, city buildings Tuesday

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service NWS winter weather 2-15-21

Hoover City Schools and all facilities run by the city of Hoover, except public safety facilities, will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to winter weather and expected icy road conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting that very cold air following Monday’s rain will result in a hard freeze until 11 a.m. Tuesday and patches of black ice on roads. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the Birmingham area Tuesday morning.

Also, Santek will not be picking up garbage in Hoover Tuesday. Weather permitting, Santek will pick up recyclables as normal on Wednesday, city officials said.

UAB will not operate its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the parking lots at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and Parker High School in Birmingham through Wednesday. Appointments for Monday through Wednesday are being reset for Thursday or Friday, UAB officials said.

All after-school activities for Hoover City Schools also were canceled Tuesday. Further city and school system updates regarding Wednesday should be posted on the city and school system websites and social media pages.

The Hoover City Council, however, as of Monday night, still was planning to have its rescheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hoover City Hall.