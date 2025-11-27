Happy Thanksgiving from the Hoover Sun

From all of us at the Hoover Sun and Starnes Media, we want to wish you a great Thanksgiving holiday.

We hope you're able to enjoy the day and this holiday season with the important people in your life.

It is never lost on us that you always have a choice how to spend your time and where to get the news about your community, and we greatly appreciate you trusting us at the Hoover Sun to serve the Hoover community and tell the stories in it over the years.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the day.