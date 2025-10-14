Halloween in Hoover: How and where to find the best fall festivities this year

Expand Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Young people go trick-or-treating at the Spookfest event at the Hoover RV Park in October 2023. Expand Photos courtesy of the Hoover Public Library. Darth Vader and other Star Wars characters check out some books at the Hoover Public Library. Expand Photos courtesy of the Hoover Public Library. Hoover Public Library Director Amanda Borden. The library is putting on a “Wicked”-themed “Good to be Bad” event for Halloween this year.

Fall in Hoover means more than cooler temperatures — it brings a season of community traditions that neighbors look forward to year after year.

From trick-or-treat trails to neighborhood festivals, the city’s calendar fills with events designed for families to gather, celebrate and make memories together.

Whether you’re looking for candy, costumes or crafts, Hoover offers something for everyone. Local churches, schools and businesses open their doors for fun, while neighborhood groups and nonprofits raise funds through rides, markets and festivals. It’s a season of community spirit — and plenty of treats.

SPOOKY FUN

Trunk or Treat at the Hoover YMCA: Join Hoover’s YMCA for their annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect more than 40 trunks decorated with candy filled to the brim. There will also be a bounce house and carnival-style games and food.

Hoover Public Library’s “Good to be Bad” Halloween Event: Families can enjoy a Halloween party at the Hoover Public Library on Friday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bring your best costume and take a walk on the wild side with this “Wicked” themed event.

Star Lake Witches Ride in Green Valley: Take part in this event that directly gives back to the community on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 5:45 p.m. This haunting witch ride donates proceeds to the Green Valley Church food pantry and helps compensate the Hoover Police Department for their presence in assisting routes. Check the event out on Facebook for more details.

Spookfest at Hoover Met Complex: The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is hosting a free trick-or-treating event on Thursday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Families can look forward to local food trucks, giveaways, music and more. “Beetlejuice” on the big screen at the Met at 7 p.m.

LOCAL GOODIES IN HOOVER

Nana Bakes at 3439 Lorna Road is a bakery that offers warm fall treats. You can choose from a variety of gourmet cobblers, pies, cupcakes and gooey dessert bowls and jars.

Kilwin’s Ice Cream at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 100, in Stadium Trace Village recently updated its menu to include fall goodies such as caramel apple ice cream, pecan nut caramels, caramel corn and more. Kilwin’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 62nd Annual Bluff Park Art Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this year and will feature home decor and art from 123 artists across the country. Food trucks are available, too.

Dear Prudence has just dropped its fall boutique line featuring new dresses, sweaters and denim. Dear Prudence is at 5874 Elsie Road and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Birmingham Spook-tacular Craft and Vendor Market will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Riverchase Galleria. This event will feature local vendors, spooky treats and fall finds for seasonal celebrations.

COSTUMES GALORE

Discover places to find — or create — the perfect Halloween costume.

Spirit Halloween is on Creekside Avenue in the Patton Creek shopping center and is an annual pop-up shop that has hundreds of costumes each year. From dead cheerleaders to your favorite cartoon character, Spirit has everything you need to make it a great Halloween.

Bluff Park Vintage is another great option for thrifting fall decor and scoring on some unique costumes.

Chains such as Hobby Lobby, Target and Walmart also have costumes for a reasonable price.

TRICK OR TREAT HEADQUARTERS

Bring the kids to some of the locals’ picks for “best candy” and “best decorated” neighborhoods.

Bluff Park Halloween Trail: Decorated trail near the playground and pool in Bluff Park

The Preserve: A large, active neighborhood with many trick-or-treaters and nearby dining options

Ross Bridge: Noted for festive decorations, walkable streets and friendly locals

Lake Cyrus: A welcoming, large neighborhood. Bring a sturdy bag for lots of candy.

Green Valley: Known for its Trick-or-Treat Trail, police-supported safety and a witches' ride.

BEYOND THE BLOCK

Head south into Pelham to experience the horrors of the Warehouse 31 haunted house at 3150 Lee Street from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1. Work your way through nearly 30,000 square feet of attractions, including Rigamortis, a former butcher shop that long ago closed but left behind terrors, and a 3D Experience that includes 3D artwork and disorienting puzzles. There’s also an escape room.

Atrox Factory in Leeds is a popular haunted house attraction, known for being the “largest indoor haunted attraction in the Southeast.” The haunted walkthrough opens on Friday, Oct. 3.

Conjure Haunted Attraction is Birmingham’s newest haunted house, located downtown. Along with a frightful walk-through, the warehouse also features a Halloween supply shop and monthly rave events.

The Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden will be open through Nov. 2. Families can enjoy hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, live entertainment and a variety of food and crafts.

Helena Hollow runs Oct. 3-31 and offers more than 25 farm activities along with 6 acres of pumpkin picking.

Old Baker Farm, located in Shelby County, has become a family tradition for those in the Hoover/280 area. The farm has over 200 years of experience and remains a traditional family-run farm with its annual seasonal events enjoyed by many. The pumpkin patch will open Sunday, Sept. 28. It will host a Festival Weekend on Oct. 25 with vendors, live music and an 1800s-inspired carnival. Learn more at oldbakerfarm.com/pages/upcoming-events.

FUN FOR THE KIDDOS

Hoots and Hallows at the Birmingham Zoo is an annual celebration takes place at the Birmingham Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This daytime event features candy and magical moments with the beloved wildlife at the zoo.

HIDDEN GEMS

Taste of Hoover will take place Thursday, Oct. 9, at Aldridge Gardens and will celebrate a variety of culinary food styles throughout the city. Spend the evening sampling dishes from Hoover’s local food scene and listening to live entertainment.

Moss Rock Festival is a fall festival in the front parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect special features such as art and design vendors, a beer garden, cafe, planet projects and special exhibits.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to correct several dates of events.