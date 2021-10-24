Guests come out for Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Several hundred people attended the 2021 Taste of Hoover on Oct. 7 at Aldridge Gardens, sampling food and beverages from 33 Hoover restaurants, catering companies and drink suppliers. × 2 of 3 Expand Susan and Cliff Fleming of Bluff Park try some vegetarian egg rolls and chicken gnocci from The Happy Catering Co. × 3 of 3 Expand Jalanda Hayes, Lauren Grisham and Jake Lund prepare fried pickle burgers and shrimp tacos from Jefferson’s. Prev Next

Several hundred people gathered at Aldridge Gardens on Oct. 7 for the 2021 Taste of Hoover event, sampling food and beverages from 33 Hoover restaurants, catering companies and drink suppliers.

Tynette Lynch, the Aldridge Gardens CEO and director of tourism and hospitality for the city of Hoover, said she was thankful for a dry night less than 24 hours after torrential downpours of rain hit the city.

Workers from the city of Hoover helped clean up storm debris at Aldridge and set up for the annual event, Lynch said.

“We’re just thrilled at the turnout,” Lynch said. “It’s a beautiful night.”

Aldridge sold about 275 tickets for this year’s event and gave out 50 to 60 complimentary tickets to special guests. Lynch said she expects this year’s Taste of Hoover to net about $14,000 for the gardens.

But the big benefit is the exposure it gives to Hoover restaurants and other food and drink providers, she said.

Most of the restaurants had participated before, but there were some newcomers, such as GRK Street, a new Greek spinoff restaurant from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, and Saw’s BBQ, which hopes to open its first Hoover location in the Riverchase Village shopping center in December.

R&S Catering won the first-place prize for best booth display, while second place went to Newk’s Eatery and third place went to The Whole Scoop ice cream shop.

Other participants this year included:

► Back Forty Beer Co.

► Big Whiskey American Restaurant & Bar

► Bruno Hospitality

► CakEffect

► Carrabba’s Italian Grill

► Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery

► Chicken Salad Chick

► Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United

► Customs Café

► Dread River Distilling Co.

► Emily’s Heirloom Poundcakes

► Eugene’s Hot Chicken

► International Wines & Craft Beers

► Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute

► Jefferson’s

► Jimmy John’s

► Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant

► Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

► Nothing Bundt Cakes

► Red Diamond Coffee & Tea

► Rock N Roll Sushi

► Savoie Catering

► Sprouts Farmers Market

► Super Chix

► Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

► The Happy Catering Co.

► Tre Luna Catering/Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen

► Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

The Hoover Belles girls service organization welcomed guests as they arrived, and The Lori Rayne Group, made up of Lori Rayne and Daniel Bowden, provided music throughout the night.