Green Valley residents advocate for new sidewalk in 2025 budget

A sidewalk is being proposed on the south side of Thornton Place (on the right side of this photo) in the Green Valley community in Hoover, Alabama.

A group of residents in Hoover’s Green Valley community on Tuesday night encouraged the Hoover City Council to include money in the city’s 2025 budget for construction of a sidewalk in their community.

The group is asking for a sidewalk to be built on Thornton Place to connect to an existing sidewalk on Thornton Drive, which leads to Green Valley Elementary School.

Gina Wilcox, one of the residents, said the sidewalk is needed in part to enable children in the community to safely walk to and from school. “We live within two miles of the school, so we don’t have bus access,” Wilcox said.

This particular stretch of road, which she said is about one-tenth of a mile, involves an S curve on a hill.

“It’s a blind S curve, and when you are going up or down it, even if you’re driving the speed limit, you just can’t see,” she said. “Driving it in the morning, you’re completely blind [because of the rising sun]. The way the hill is shaped, you can’t walk safely on either side. … In the afternoon, you’ll see children walking down that hill alone, walking home, and it’s just not safe.”

With some of the older people in the neighborhood moving out and younger families with children moving in, there’s a greater need for the sidewalk now, Wilcox said.

The sidewalk also would provide people in general safe pedestrian access to Sertoma Park and the tennis courts there, she said. She said she was speaking on behalf of about 20 families (with more than 30 children) who have been pushing for a sidewalk for about 18 months.

John Adams, another resident, said he almost hit Wilcox on that stretch of road with his vehicle one day when the sun was shining in his face.

“Currently there is a significant gap of pedestrian infrastructure on this route,” Adams said. “My children and other children must walk in the street, which exposes them to unnecessary risk, especially during the morning and afternoon traffic when drivers may be less attentive.”

Having a sidewalk there also would encourage more families to get outside and walk, reduce traffic congestion around the school and promote a healthier lifestyle, Adams said.

Green Valley resident John Adams encourages the Hoover City Council to include money in the city's 2025 budget for a new sidewalk on Thornton Place in Green Valley during a council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

“The sidewalk would also enhance the connectivity in our neighborhood, making it more accessible and pedestrian friendly,” he said.

But not everyone is in favor of it.

Dacia Radford, who has lived on Thornton Place for 22 years, said a sidewalk would take up a significant portion of her yard and require her to lose a well-established crepe myrtle and disrupt her sprinkler system.

“A sidewalk is good if it doesn’t affect you,” Radford said. “People who want a sidewalk aren’t sacrificing anything. … If they wanted to live in a place that had a sidewalk, they should have moved into one. Move to a neighborhood with a sidewalk.”

The entrance sign for the Green Valley community in Hoover, Alabama, as seen on Deo Dara Drive.

The city already has done some preliminary analysis of the area and estimates that a sidewalk in that location would cost $232,750. It’s a project for which the city’s Engineering Department is seeking funding in the 2025 budget, but it is classified as a “want” and not a “need.”

The Hoover City Council held its first 2025 budget hearing Friday morning, including the requests from the Engineering Department. A second budget hearing to hear from other departments is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The council plans to hold a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, to hear a budget proposal from Mayor Frank Brocato and approve a budget by the end of this month, Council President John Lyda said.

