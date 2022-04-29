Green Valley dietitian voted city’s Most Eligible Bachelorette

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Melissa Hughey stands on the back porch at her home. Hughey was voted as Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelorette by readers of the Hoover Sun.

Melissa Hughey has a lot of friends who have gotten married and started having kids, leaving her feeling like “everyone’s favorite aunt,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the 33-year-old Green Valley resident said, noting she loves her friends’ kids, “but that doesn’t mean I don’t get lonely.”

Hughey would love to find the right guy with whom she can settle down. It just hasn’t happened yet.

Readers of the Hoover Sun think she would make a great catch, voting her Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelorette. Twelve women were nominated in February, and Hughey received 45% of the vote among three finalists.

Her younger sister, Marie Morton, nominated her and said any man would be lucky to have her.

“She’s fun. She’s always down for an adventure,” Morton said. “She loves to travel — anywhere and everywhere. She’s ready to go.”

Hughey is not a “party animal” who likes to go to bars, her sister said. But she likes to get out and do things like hiking or going to the beach or the mountains, she said.

“She’s just a pleasant person to be around. You’ll never hear her utter a bad thing about anyone,” Morton said. “She’s easy to talk to. She’s a great listener. She gives great advice.”

Most of all, Hughey is very intentional with everyone in her life, going above and beyond for the people she cares about, her sister said. Hughey has tried the dating apps, “but all the guys on the dating apps are just not what she’s looking for.”

Hughey said she’s not a big fan of dating apps because you can’t tell a lot about a person just by their photo and a list of questions.

“I like to meet people and see how they treat other people,” she said. “I pay attention to how a guy treats people in the service industry. That says a lot to me.”

She prefers to date people who have been vetted by a mutual friend, and she’s not a casual dater, she said.

“I date to marry. I don’t date for fun. I don’t like to waste my time,” she said.

Hughey described herself as a very independent person, “but that doesn’t mean I don’t like companionship.”

She definitely has some “non-negotiables” about what she’s seeking in a man, such as him believing in Jesus Christ, she said.

“I feel like couples should be equally yoked,” she said. “I want somebody I know is going to be a great father and partner in parenthood.”

Also, while she’s independent, she wants a man who will be dominant in the relationship, she said. “I think that men should be the head of the household. I would look to him as the spiritual leader of the home. I understand that’s controversial, but that’s me — take it or leave it.”

She’s also looking for someone who is motivated and passionate about what they do, not someone who does a job just for a paycheck. Her ideal man also would “match my sense of humor and quirkiness,” she said.

She has a preferred physical type — “tall, dark and handsome,” she said. She’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and she likes a guy that is pretty tall, she said. He also needs to be good to his mother.

Hughey was born and raised in Hoover, grew up in the Green Valley community, graduated from Hoover High in 2007, the University of Alabama in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and the University of Southern Mississippi in 2015 with a master’s degree in nutrition.

She is a registered dietitian and in the past has worked at UAB Hospital, the University of South Alabama Medical Center and Option Care Health in Riverchase and now works for the Takeda pharmaceutical company. She’s passionate about helping people get proper nutrition, she said.

She described herself as an extroverted introvert, a Christian who is constantly working on her faith, a passionate Alabama football fan and a tap dancer with the Alabama Ballet who has been dancing since age 4. She lives in her childhood home, while her parents have moved to Lay Lake.

She loves going to the lake and riding her Peleton bike and likes dates that include activities, such as hiking, ball games or concerts, she said — “something where you’re not just sitting there staring at each other.”