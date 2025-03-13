Great Golden Gathering is set for Sunday, March 16, at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laszlo Vegh/Adobe Stock Photos Golden Retrievers in the trunk Golden Retrievers in the trunk

The free event, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m., includes giveaways, trainer tips, food trucks and a group photo at 2:30 p.m. Dogs that were adopted from Adopt a Golden Birmingham and their owners will have an additional reunion and photo shoot at 3 p.m. Owners whose golden retrievers have died are invited to bring a photo in remembrance.

All dogs must be leashed, vaccinated and friendly to new people and other dogs. For more information, go to adoptagoldenbirmingham.com or call 205-410-1244.