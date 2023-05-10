Metro Roundup: Grandview to host community blood drive May 12

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson

Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive Friday, May 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s conference center located off the first floor lobby.

This blood drive is open to the public. Donors at this drive will receive a $10 gift card, via email, to the merchant of their choice.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GRANDVIEW or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Please bring a photo ID or American Red Cross donor card with you. Free parking is available in the hospital parking deck, and donors can bring their parking ticket with them for validation.

Grandview Medical Center is on U.S. 280 at 3690 Grandview Parkway.

Submitted by Leisha Harris, Grandview Medical Center