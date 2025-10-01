Grace on the Bluff offers yard sale items for free in Bluff Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff People peruse free items at a previous Grace on the Bluff giveaway event at the Church on the Bluff in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama.

If you like yard sales, the Church on the Bluff in Bluff Park has something special for you this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, the church is having its annual Grace on the Bluff event. It’s like a yard sale, except everything is free, and the church does not accept cash donations for items given away.

The idea is to demonstrate the love of Christ by giving items away instead of selling them, further demonstrating that God’s grace is free and can’t be bought or earned by good deeds, Pastor Tony Barber has said.

Anyone is welcome to come and take what they need — or just something they want.

Typical items available at the Grace on the Bluff event include clothes, housewares, toys, books, shoes and dishes, said Natalie Fleming, chairwoman of the church’s publicity committee.

The event is always on the first Saturday in October and coincides with the Bluff park Art Show.

