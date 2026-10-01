Grace on the Bluff offers free donated items to Hoover community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff Grace on the Bluff 2025

Church on the Bluff will host Grace on the Bluff on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8-11 a.m. at the church in Hoover.

In the event of rain, Grace on the Bluff will be held inside the church's fellowship hall.

The event will operate much like a community yard sale, except everything will be free. Visitors are welcome to take something they need or an item they would simply enjoy. No purchases are required, and the church will not accept cash donations during the event.

"God's Grace is a gift freely given to us, and we want to reflect that generosity by giving freely to others," Pastor Tony Barber said. "Everyone is welcome."

Community members can also contribute items ahead of the giveaway. Donations will be accepted at the church's fellowship hall from 9-11 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 2. Heavy furniture will not be accepted.

Church on the Bluff serves the Bluff Park and greater Hoover community through worship, fellowship and community outreach.

The church is located at 2211 McGwier Drive. For more information, visit churchonthebluff.org/grace-on-the-bluff or call 205-822-3240.