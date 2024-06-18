Grace Klein Community raises more than $225,000 with 2024 golf tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grace Klein Communiities The 2024 Waverly Advisors/Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational was held at Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham, Alabama, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The Grace Klein Community raised more than $225,000 to fight hunger with its second annual golf tournament at the Ballantrae Golf Club recently.

That was a 42% increase from the first year of the tournament, organizers said.

The success of the Waverly Advisors/Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational was made possible by the 118 people who played this year and the various sponsors. Proceeds from the tournament went to Grace Klein’s FeedBHM program, which fights hunger by collecting food from restaurants, grocers and cafes and distributing it to hungry people.

The tournament is called the Waverly Advisors/Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational in honor and memory of Oliver Waltman, who was a key volunteer and supporter of the Grace Klein Community and participant in the FeedBHM initiative. Waltman lived in the Ballantrae community and was a member of the Ballantrae Golf Club.