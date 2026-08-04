Girl Scouts invite families to explore with free 'S'more to Explore' event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama

Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama will host "S'more to Explore," a free family event on Saturday, Aug. 15, with locations in Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Alabaster.

Open to all girls in grades K-12, the event offers families an opportunity to experience Girl Scouting through a variety of hands-on activities. No membership is required to attend.

Participants can meet live animal ambassadors, create a glowing campfire craft and make a coded s'mores bracelet while exploring outdoor, creative and STEM-themed activities.

Organizers say the event is designed for families who are curious about Girl Scouts or simply looking for a fun day together. Walk-ups are welcome, although advance registration is encouraged.

Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama serves more than 10,000 members across 36 counties with a mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

To RSVP or find the nearest event location, visit girlscoutsnca.org.