Gifts of Art returns to Aldridge Gardens after two-year hiatus

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diana Knight Items for sale at the 2021 Gifts of Art event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama.

Aldridge Gardens is bringing back its Gifts of Art event on Thursday, Nov. 20, after a two-year hiatus.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., gives people a chance to shop for unique gift items from artists that can’t be found in typical retail stores. This year, there will be glass art, bonsai trees, woodwork, ceramics, cards, paintings, dog bandanas, jewelry, fabrics, cakes and more from 14 local artists.

The items average about $50 in cost, Aldridge officials said. The shopping event is inside the Aldridge House at the garden, and holiday refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 205-739-6558 or email aldridgegardens@hooveralabama.gov.