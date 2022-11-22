2022 Gifts of Art event set for Dec. 1 at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diana Knight Glass art by Robert Knight sits for sale at the 2021 Gifts of Art event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, as other artwork is reflected in the mirror behind.

Aldridge Gardens each year holds a “Gifts of Art” event that gives people a chance to shop for unique gift items from artists that can’t be found in typical retail stores.

This year, it will be Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At least 11 artists are scheduled to come this year, including Walking Tree Bonsai and P.K. Glass, said Rip Weaver, executive director and landscape architect at Aldridge. Artwork usually includes things such as textiles, glass, pottery, metal works, jewelry and woodworking.

“There’s such a wide selection and wide variety,” Weaver said. “You could almost do all your Christmas shopping while you’re here.”

Items typically are priced between $50 and $100 in an effort to provide people with affordable gift options, Weaver said.

Aldridge Gardens gets a percentage of each sale made, with the money going toward the gardens’ art and sculpture committee, he said. Money from the art sale is what allows the gardens to host art receptions throughout the year, he said.