Gifts of Art event returns to Aldridge Gardens for 2021

Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens Glass artwork will be part of the 2021 Gifts of Art event at Aldridge Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Aldridge Gardens once again will hold its Gifts of Art event this Thursday, Dec. 2, after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature artwork from 13 local artists, including textiles, glass, pottery, jewelry and metal works. Average prices will range from $50 to $75, according to the Aldridge website.

The art sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the main house in the gardens, and people will have a chance to meet the artists behind the art. Admission is free. For more information, call 205-682-8019.