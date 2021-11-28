Gifts of Art event returns to Aldridge Gardens for 2021

by

Aldridge Gardens once again will hold its Gifts of Art event this Thursday, Dec. 2, after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature artwork from 13 local artists, including textiles, glass, pottery, jewelry and metal works. Average prices will range from $50 to $75, according to the Aldridge website.

The art sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the main house in the gardens, and people will have a chance to meet the artists behind the art. Admission is free. For more information, call 205-682-8019.