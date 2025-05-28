Get a preview of the Hoover Sun's June edition

Expand Cover of the Hoover Sun's June 2025 issue.

The Hoover school system in May added to its distinguished list of educators named Alabama Teacher of the Year with the selection of Bluff Park Elementary’s Katie Collins.

In this edition, we share more about Collins and what makes her so respected and admired by students and peers at Bluff Park — and the qualities that ultimately made her stand out to the state Teacher of the Year selection committee.

We’re also reacquainting you with Jeremy Vice, who is leaving the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board to take on a new challenge with the Hoover Board of Education.

And we’re introducing you to Sally Blalock, a Hoover resident serving as the current Ms. Senior Hoover and competing in the Ms. Senior Alabama competition in June, and Scarlett Swiney, a Hoover resident competing as Miss Lake Martin in the Miss Alabama pageant in June.

In a recent edition, we introduced readers to Emma Terry, a Leeds resident and Miss Hoover 2025 who also is competing in Miss Alabama again this year. She was first runner-up last year.

We wish all of these remarkable women the best as they represent Hoover on stage.