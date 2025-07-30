Get a preview of the August edition of the Hoover Sun

One of the most important things a city can do is choose its leaders. Leaders help determine the direction the city will go.

Every four years — or five years in this case since the state changed the timing of the election cycle, Hoover residents get a chance to pick who they want leading the city as mayor and City Council members.

We hope our election guide in our August edition is helpful in providing some information about the candidates who have expressed interest in serving the next four years, so that you — the voters — can make wise choices on Aug. 26.

We’ve got biographical information about each candidate and answers to questions about issues facing the city. We’re also partnering with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters to host an election forum on Aug. 14 at the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High School. We hope you can make it.

And, most importantly, don’t forget to vote on Aug. 26.

Our August edition also tells you what’s new in Hoover City Schools as students are gearing up to go back on Aug. 7. And we have previews of both the Hoover and Spain Park football teams as they prepare for their first real gridiron matches of the year.

Finally, Tim Stephens, the editor-in-chief and general manager for our company, Starnes Media, takes a breakout look at how Spain Park High School, while still smaller than Hoover High in enrollment, has claimed its place as a full partner in the city’s tradition of excellence — on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Look for the complete issue in mailboxes soon.