Get a preview of Hoover Sun's May edition

If there’s one thing in Hoover that gets just about everyone excited, it might be the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Yes, high school football ranks high on the list — but with folks split between the Bucs and the Jags, the tournament is something the whole city can rally around. And frequently does.

City leaders have bent over backward to keep the tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, even as other cities across the South have put in bids to take it away. Millions of dollars have gone into upgrades and amenities over the years — including $23 million in the last three alone.

One of our cover stories this month dives into what’s new this year, including a fresh tournament format.

Our second cover story highlights several people who have

helped make another of Hoover’s signature events — the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club — a continued success.

I hope you enjoy reading about both!