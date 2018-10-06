Georgia jewelry artist takes top award at 2018 Bluff Park Art Show

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 1 Jewelry artist Charles Pinckney of Athens, Georgia, talks with a customer about a piece of jewelry he made at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 2 Andi Preston of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, checks out some hand-carved golf balls by sculptor Tim Tingle of Montevallo, Alabama, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 3 These hand-carved golf balls by sculptor Tim Tingle of Montevalloa, Alabama, were on display at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 4 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 4 Clay artist Robin Metz of Montevallo, Alabama, shows some of her work to Linda Southerland of Hoover, Alabama, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 5 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 5 Mia Brodrecht, 6, does some hand painting at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 6 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 6 Charlotte Daviston of the Bluff Park community, at left, watches as Hoover High School senior Elena McGowin paints the face of Marley Suttle, also of Bluff Park, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 7 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 7 Food trucks line Savoy Street at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 8 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 8 Thousands of people attended the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 9 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 9 People take advantage of a new hay bale seating area at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Seated, from left, are Allen Mosley of Bessemer, Lori Fuller of Bluff Park and Sara and Jim Perry of Bluff Park. × 10 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 10 Children enjoy some popsicles from Urban Pops at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. From left are 4-year-old Evelynn Cooper of Loganville, Georgia, 3-year-old Micah Phillips of Homewood, Alabama and 5-year-old Emie Cooper of Loganville, Georgia. × 11 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 11 Kenneth Wang, a member of the Bluff Park Boy Scout Troop 21, grabs some water for visitors at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 12 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 12 People line up to get on buses after they are through shopping and browsing at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 13 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 13 Cari Oliver of the Bluff Park community checks out some jewelry by Ellen Rogers of Gulf Shores, Alabama, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 14 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 14 Thousands of people attended the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 15 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 15 Billy Wade of Homewood, Alabama, and his dog, Tala, were amond thousands of guests at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 16 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 16 Thousands of people attended the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 17 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 17 A woman carries a dog around at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 18 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 18 Ivan and Judy Mann check out some pottery by Joseph Frye of Bessemer, Alabama, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 19 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 19 These hand-carved golf balls by sculptor Tim Tingle of Montevallo, Alabama, were on display at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 20 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 20 Sheri Coffee, at left, and her daughter, Sarah Coffee, check out some ornaments created by sculptor Timothy Reed of Chattanooga at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 21 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 21 James Jordan, 5, of the Russet Woods community in Hoover, Alabama, creates some art on a plate at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 22 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 22 Madison Reece of Dunwoody, Georgia, makes a necklace out of Froot Loops, noodles and straws at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 23 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 23 Children take part in hands-on art activities at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 24 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 24 Thousands of people attended the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 25 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 25 These metal sculptures by Eric Johnson of Dora, Alabama, were on display at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Johnson won the $500 Hoover Arts Alliance Award at the show. × 26 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 26 This metal sculpture by Eric Johnson of Dora, Alabama, sits on display at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, as Johnson sits behind his tent. × 27 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 27 Shonnie and Stanley Hubbard of Gadsden, Alabama, check out glass artwork by Edward Martin of Springfield, Illinois, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 28 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 28 This woodwork by sculptor Bear Jones of Birmingham, Alabama, was on display at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 29 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 29 Women look at jewelry by Brian Greer of Falkville, Alabama, at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 30 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 30 Bluff Park Art Show volunteers man the Bluff Park Art Association tent at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. From left are Sally Johnson, Sara Perry, Dottie West and James Phillips. × 31 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 31 Woodworker John Sowell of Birmingham, Alabama, chats with Jim Martin of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama about his work at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. × 32 of 32 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Bluff Park Art Show 32 Artist Scott McQueen of Northport, Alabama, works on a piece at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Prev Next

A jewelry artist from Georgia took top honors at the 2018 Bluff Park Art Show today.

Charles Pinckney of Athens, Georgia, won the $3,500 Purchase Award, which means one of his jewelry pieces will go in the Bluff Park Art Association’s permanent collection.

Pinckney started work as a jewelry artist in 1983 but said he has had some of the ideas for his designs in his head since he was 6 years old. He has participated in the Bluff Park Art Show for seven or eight years, he said. “It’s an awesome little show. I’m just grateful I can get into it every year.”

His work was chosen for the top award from among the work of 135 artists in this year’s show, coming from 10 states, including as far away as Pennsylvania and the Florida Keys.

Thousands of people made the trek to the park at the Bluff Park Community Center today to see artwork from a wide variety of mediums, including clay, digital imaging, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and woodwork.

Organizers said they were pleased with how this year’s show went.

“I think we had greater attendance than I’ve seen in quite a while,” said Julie Preskitt, president of the Bluff Park Art Association. “We’ve had many positive comments. … This is an opportunity to really hang around the artists. This has been a really good family fun day — something for everyone.”

Many people commented they liked some of the changes in the show this year, such as blocking off “Savory Savoy” Street to serve as a food truck alley and the addition of a hay bale seating area in the middle of the park, Preskitt said.

Graham Boettcher, the new director of the Birmingham Museum of Art, served as the show judge and said he liked the variety in the show, not just the variety in mediums but the variety in subject matter of the artists.

“I thought the level of craftsmanship was very high,” Boettcher said. “That made my job very difficult because they were hard to choose from. I enjoyed it tremendously, and I considered it quite an honor to judge.”

Eric Johnson, a metal sculptor and painter from Dora who has participated in the show the past seven years, said he enjoys coming to this one.

‘It’s really close. It’s a one-day show, and they really take care of the artists,” Johnson said. They bring the artists water, feed them dinner on Friday night and breakfast and coffee on Saturday morning, he said. They also help him get a spot in the park that he likes and share a lot of information online, he said. That may sound simple, but some shows are not as accommodating, he said.

Sheri Coffee and her daughter, Sarah Coffee of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, have been coming to the show for about 16 years. “She looks forward to it all year,” Sarah Coffee said of her mother.

The pair always visit the booth of Chattanooga sculptor Timothy Reed, who makes whimsical kinetic wooden sculptures with colorful, cartoon caricature designs. “We’re trying to get a different ornament for every month of the year,” Sarah Coffee said.

The Coffees said the Bluff Park Art Show is always really fun, but today it was so hot that it didn’t really feel like fall.

In addition to visiting artist booths, guests today were able to sample food trucks from Pazzo Pizza, Rooski’s, Swamp Monster BBQ, City Bowls and Master Tacos. Other vendors included Urban Pops, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Piper & Leaf Artisan Tea Co. and the Bluff Park United Methodist Women Bake Sale.

There also was a hands-on art area for children, organized by the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club with assistance from Juniorette groups of girls from Hoover and Pelham. Music was provided by a guitar and mandolin duo called AndBlack and a Dixieland jazz band called Chuck and the Kings.

Here is the complete list of award winners from today’s show: