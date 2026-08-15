George Lopez brings five shows to the Stardome

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stardome Comedy Club

George Lopez will bring his stand-up comedy to the Stardome Comedy Club for five performances Aug. 28-30.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

Lopez has spent decades working across stand-up comedy, television and film. His stand-up career has included several HBO specials, including "America's Mexican," "Tall, Dark & Chicano," "It's Not Me, It's You" and "The Wall." He has received Grammy nominations for comedy albums "Team Leader," "El Mas Chingon" and "Tall, Dark & Chicano." He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Ticket prices vary by performance. A couples package is also available and includes two premium seats, a $90 food and beverage credit, gratuity and ticket protection. The Stardome requires a two-item minimum and adds an 18% automatic gratuity in the showroom.

The Stardome Comedy Club is located at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover. For tickets and more information, visit stardome.com.