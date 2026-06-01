Gee’s Bend Quilters exhibition to highlight celebrated Alabama artists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Hoover Public Library’s Plaza Art Gallery will host visual art exhibition "Gee’s Bend Quilters” throughout June, with the exhibit opening June 3 and remaining on display through June 30.

The exhibition will feature new quilts created by artists from Gee’s Bend, the historic Black community in Wilcox County known worldwide for its distinctive quilting tradition. The display is part of the library’s Juneteenth Celebration programming.

Gee’s Bend quilts are recognized for their bold colors, abstract patterns and improvisational designs, often created from repurposed clothing and fabric scraps. The quilting tradition has been passed down through generations of descendants of enslaved people who lived and worked on plantations in the area.

Over the past two decades, the work of Gee’s Bend quilters has been exhibited in museums across the United States and internationally. The landmark 2002 exhibition “The Quilts of Gee’s Bend” introduced many audiences to the artists’ work, and today Gee’s Bend quilts are included in the permanent collections of more than 40 museums worldwide.

The exhibit is free to view during regular library hours at the Hoover Public Library.