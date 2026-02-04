Galentine's mahjong fundraiser for Sozo Children set for Feb. 9

× Expand Adobe stock photo; logo from Sozo Children

Sozo Children, a Birmingham-based nonprofit established in 2010 to serve vulnerable children in Uganda, is holding a Galentine’s mahjong fundraiser in The Preserve subdivision in Hoover on Feb. 9.

Women are invited to come to The Preserve Town Hall at 601 Preserve Way for a night of games, giveaways, hot chocolate, coffee and light food from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is for all women, whether you’ve never played mahjong before or play at an advanced level. For those new to the game, a certified mahjong teacher will be there to provide guidance.

There will be raffle prizes and giveaways, including a mahjong set, jewelry, facial products and more. The cost is $75 per player.

Sozo Children provides housing, medical care, education and other services for needy children in Uganda and twice a week conducts a Bible club for children in a community there, some of whom walk miles to attend, the organization said.

To register or for more information about the Galentine’s event, go to sozochildren.org/mahjong.

For more information about Sozo Children in general and what the organization does, go to sozochildren.org.