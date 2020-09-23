Fundraiser moves to Aldridge Gardens

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. About 225 people attended the Hoover Service Club’s 2019 Hearts in Harmony Gala at the Hoover Country Club in March 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand Hearts in Harmony: Autumn in the Gardens information. Prev Next

The Hoover Service Club is planning an outdoor fall fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens instead of its annual fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club in February.

The event is being called “Hearts in Harmony: Autumn in the Gardens” and will be smaller in scale than the usual “Hearts in Harmony” event at the country club, said Lynda Wasden, one of the organizers.

The reason for the change is that the Service Club doesn’t think it will be able to hold the big indoor annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wasden said. “I just don’t see this going away anytime soon.”

A smaller, outdoor fall event seems like a safer alternative, and the Service Club likely will hold a second smaller fundraiser in the spring, she said.

The Autumn in the Gardens event is set for Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. under the pavilion at Aldridge. There will be a silent auction, live entertainment and a gourmet boxed meal that will include a Southern apple salad, homemade focaccia bread, sweet tea smoked lemon chicken, crushed potatoes, savory glazed carrots and green beans, and white chocolate bread pudding with warm bourbon sauce.

Details were still being worked out, but the live entertainment likely will include a music ensemble from a Hoover school, Wasden said.

Masks will be still required, and the crowd will be limited to no more than 100 people, Wasden said. The pavilion at Aldridge normally can accommodate 24 tables with 10 people at each table, but for this event, they plan to have only 12 tables with eight people at each table, she said. The club encourages people to register in groups.

The 2020 Hearts in Harmony event held in February drew about 200 people and raised $51,000, Wasden said. Money goes to scholarships and nonprofit charities.

Tickets cost $125, $100 of which is tax-deductible. For tickets, contact Barbara Henry at msbarb0609@bellsouth.net or 205-936-0472. The reservation deadline is Oct. 15, but seating is limited. For more information, visit hooverserviceclub.com.