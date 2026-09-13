Free family tailgate planned at Brock’s Gap Brewing

× Expand Image courtesy of Pediatric Dental Associates

Pediatric Dental Associates and Samuelson Orthodontics will host a free family tailgate Sept. 19 at Brock's Gap Brewing Company in Hoover, ahead of the Alabama vs. Florida State game.

Game-day festivities begin at 2 p.m. at the brewery, located at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100. The event is free and open to the public, with no ticket required, and families are welcome to bring their dogs.

Attendees can watch the game on a large screen, and the event will include food trucks, a kids' zone with games and activities, cornhole, and complimentary popcorn and boiled peanuts. A "pup cup bar" will offer a treat station for dogs.

A raffle will also be held for a grand prize package that includes a Blackstone griddle, an accessory kit, a $50 Publix gift card and event swag. Guests can enter by checking in at the welcome table, with the winner drawn at halftime. Entrants must be 18 or older and present at the drawing to win; no purchase is necessary, and employees of the two practices and their immediate family members are not eligible.

Free parking is available on-site. More information and RSVP details can be found on the event's Facebook page or at pdaofal.com/tailgate.