Free EV test drives, showcase and concert roll into Hoover

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Drivers curious about electric vehicles will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel during Drive Electric Alabama's first EV Ride & Drive Experience on Saturday, July 11.

The free event runs from 3-10 p.m. and includes activities at both the Hoover Met and Brock's Gap Brewing Co.

From 3-7 p.m., attendees can test drive a variety of electric vehicles on a closed course at the Hoover Met. Test drives will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must present a valid driver's license, proof of insurance and sign a liability waiver before driving.

Organizers say the event is designed to give people a chance to experience the smooth handling, instant acceleration and technology of electric vehicles without the pressure of a sales pitch.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the action shifts to Brock's Gap Brewing Co., where visitors can explore an EV showcase featuring sports cars, luxury sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks while talking directly with owners about charging, driving range, ownership costs and daily use. Children's activities and food trucks also will be available from 4-8 p.m., along with the brewery's regular menu.

The evening concludes with a free outdoor concert by Deputy 5 from 7-10 p.m.

Drive Electric Alabama has hosted EV showcases across the state for years, but organizers say this marks the organization's first event offering free public test drives.

Drive Electric Alabama is a statewide education initiative that promotes electric vehicle awareness and highlights the technology's economic and environmental benefits. More information is available at driveelectricalabama.com.