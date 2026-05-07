Fraud Summit 2026 to focus on scams and identity protection

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Senior Center

Fraud Summit 2026 will take place Tuesday, May 12, at the Hoover Library Theatre.

Registration and the vendor expo will open at noon, with the program beginning at 1 p.m. The event is presented by United Way’s Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Hoover Senior Center as part of Older Americans Month.

Attendees will hear from an expert panel discussing how to recognize and avoid scams targeting personal identity, finances and property, including schemes involving artificial intelligence. Participants also will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event.

The summit is free to attend, but registration is required. Guests will receive a boxed dinner to take home following the program.

More information and registration can be found at events.hooverlibrary.org/event/15036220.