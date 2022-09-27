Four mayors to host domestic violence awarenesss forum

The mayors of Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Oct. 18 are hosting a domestic violence awareness forum at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The mayors have enlisted experts from within the Jefferson County domestic violence community to present information to the public on the “state of domestic violence in our area.”

The forum, which begins at 6 p.m. will cover: the scope of domestic and dating violence in Jefferson County; resources available to help and educate the public; tips on how to recognize dating or relationship violence in the workplace or among friends, relatives and especially teens; tips on how to respond appropriately when someone needs help.

Attendees will also receive information on prevention programs that are available to schools and groups and that focus on creating safe and healthy relationships in an effort to stop relationship violence before it starts.

Organizers said reaching young people with information is key because people between the ages of 16 to 24 are the most at-risk age group for relationship violence and 40% of teens ages 14-17 have been exposed to at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

Presenters at the forum will include:

LaRhonda Magras — CEO, YWCA of Central Alabama

Allison Dearing — executive director, One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center

Cleola Callahan — senior director of domestic violence services, YWCA of Central Alabama

Susann Montgomery-Clark and Rod Clark — founding donors of the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund at The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham

"Domestic and dating violence cuts across every race, income, age and educational level in our communities,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a news release. “It is the leading cause of injury to women, and it silences all victims into shame. As leaders, it is our job to sound the alarm and lead the charge for change in our cities. We are here to do just that! But it takes all of us, working together, to learn the facts, to know the signs and to use the tools that can truly help."

To get more information about the forum, contact Montgomery-Clark at 205-568-7474.