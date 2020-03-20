Former NFL player Torbor to speak at 2020 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Reggie Torbor. Reggie Torbor Former Auburn University and NFL player Reggie Torbor now is a motivational speaker and personal development manager for Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors. × 2 of 2 Expand Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at Hoover Sun recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

Former Auburn University and NFL player Reggie Torbor is scheduled to be the speaker for the 2020 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The 38th annual prayer breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel. Tickets go on sale April 1.

Torbor is a native of Baton Rouge and was a four-year starter at defensive end for Auburn University, where he earned All-SEC honors.

In 2004, the New York Giants selected Torbor as a fourth-round draft pick, and in 2008 he helped the Giants win the Super Bowl. Torbor then played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and spent his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He retired from the NFL in 2011.

Since then, he has focused his career on leading and motivating others. He now works as a motivational speaker and personal development manager for Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors.

Torbor lives in Hoover with his wife, Michelle, and two sons, RJ and Cameron.

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is hosted by the Hoover Beautification Board.

Tickets cost $25 and will be available at the Hoover Library Theatre box office by phone at 205-444-7888, online at hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre or in person at 200 Municipal Drive. Regular box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday