Former Navy Seal to speak at Hoover 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Local firefighters, police officers andmembers of the public participatedin Hoover’s 110-story Climb to Remember memorial stair climb in September 2022, honoring the 343 firefighters killed in The World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. × 2 of 2 Expand Mike White Prev Next

Mike White, a former U.S. Navy Seal who played football at University of Alabama under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and more recently served as senior general manager of the Riverchase Galleria, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for this year’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Hoover.

White, who now is vice president and director of property management at Southpace Properties, is scheduled to speak in a 9 a.m. ceremony in the Galleria food court on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event is part of the city’s remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and Pentagon in Washington, D.C., in 2001.

Then at 10 a.m., the city is holding its third annual Climb to Remember in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower attached to the Riverchase Galleria. Participants will repeatedly climb the stairwells of the building until they reach the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the number of stories that were in the twin towers of the World Trade Center before the buildings came crashing down.

The climb event is done in remembrance of the first responders who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center and gave their lives in an effort to save others.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Hoover Public Safety Foundation, with participants paying $30 to do the climb. Last year, 97 people participated in the climb, and combined with other donations, the event raised more than $3,500, said Kelly Peoples, the city of Hoover’s events manager.

Participants get a T-shirt and have breakfast and lunch provided, Peoples said.

Registration is open until the time of the event, but people can pre-register by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.”