First Bluff Park 8K raises $10,000 for Grace's Kitchen

by

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners take off at the start of the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Age group winners in the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, received these awards after the race on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners prepare for the start of the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners take off at the start of the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Bluff Park 8K race director Lynsey Tibbs welcomes runners to the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Bluff Park 8K race director Lynsey Tibbs welcomes runners to the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners make a turn from Farley Road to Chapel Road during the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Volunteers hand out water to runners finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A runner rests after completing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A volunteer hands out water to runners finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners rest after completing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A runner picks up some pancakes after finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The top three finishers and top three master's level finishers received these awards at the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A runner makes her way along Farley Road during the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Chandler and Hannah Clough eat pancakes and fruit after finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Age group winners in the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, received these awards after the race on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners get some nourishment after finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Free doughnuts and coffee were available for runners after the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners mingle after finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Lowrey McCabe and her sons, Cam and Fletcher, eat some pancakes and bacon after the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A woman checks her time after crossing the finish line at the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A volunteer hands out water to runners finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Volunteers hand out water to runners finishing the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

A runner crosses the finish line in the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Bluff Park 8K race director Lynsey Tibbs welcomes runners to the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Photo by Jon Anderson

Lowrey McCabe, at left, came in second among women in the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, while Lindsay Hackney placed first.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The top three male finishers in the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, receive their awards on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. From left are second-place finisher Tyler Cromey, first-place finisher Jeff Wallington and third-place finisher Michael Brown.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Runners take off at the start of the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

About 300 people showed up for the first Bluff Park 8K race Saturday morning.

The 5-mile route took runners through numerous Bluff Park neighborhoods and raised $10,000 for Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries.

That far exceeded the $4,000 goal set by Lynsey Tibbs, a Bluff Park resident who organized the race.

“It’s a little bit shocking,” Tibbs said. “I was surprised. I’m excited that Bluff Park wanted to do something like this.”

The race, which began and ended at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, was dedicated to Jeremy Moujoodi, a man who grew up in Bluff Park who passed away this past summer.

Jeff Wallington, a 32-year-old Bluff Park resident, won the 8K race with a time of 30 minutes, 28 seconds. Lindsay Hackney, a 34-year-old woman who grew up in Hoover and now lives in Mountain Brook, was the top female finisher with a time of 33 minutes, 10 seconds. Wallington and Hackney each won $100 cash.

Tibbs said she wants to make the Bluff Park 8K an annual event.