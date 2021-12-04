First Bluff Park 8K raises $10,000 for Grace's Kitchen

1 of 38
About 300 people showed up for the first Bluff Park 8K race Saturday morning.
The 5-mile route took runners through numerous Bluff Park neighborhoods and raised $10,000 for Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries.
That far exceeded the $4,000 goal set by Lynsey Tibbs, a Bluff Park resident who organized the race.
“It’s a little bit shocking,” Tibbs said. “I was surprised. I’m excited that Bluff Park wanted to do something like this.”
The race, which began and ended at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, was dedicated to Jeremy Moujoodi, a man who grew up in Bluff Park who passed away this past summer.
Jeff Wallington, a 32-year-old Bluff Park resident, won the 8K race with a time of 30 minutes, 28 seconds. Lindsay Hackney, a 34-year-old woman who grew up in Hoover and now lives in Mountain Brook, was the top female finisher with a time of 33 minutes, 10 seconds. Wallington and Hackney each won $100 cash.
Tibbs said she wants to make the Bluff Park 8K an annual event.