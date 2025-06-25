Three more candidates file to run in 2025 Hoover election on last day

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Voters stand in line for an election at the Hoover Public Library in 2018.

Three more people filed papers to run for elected offices in Hoover on the last day of qualifying Tuesday, according to the Hoover City Clerk’s Office.

That brings the total number of candidates to 18, including two candidates for mayor (incumbent Frank Brocato and Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis) and 16 candidates for seven seats on the Hoover City Council.

Two current councilmen — Steve McClinton and Casey Middlebrooks — ended up not having any opposition for Places 6 and 7 on the council, so there will not be an election for those seats.

That leaves 14 candidates in five contested council races. Three current councilmen — John Lyda, Curt Posey and Sam Swiney — chose not to seek re-election.

The Hoover City Clerk’s Office still had to verify that some of the later candidates who filed papers to run had indeed filed a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission as required to be on the ballot. Barring anyone being disqualified for failing to do that, these are the official qualifying candidates for the Aug. 26 election.

Mayor:

Frank Brocato (i)

Nick Derzis

Council Place 1:

Tanveer Patel

Robin Schultz

Council Place 2:

Clint Bircheat

Kenneth Cox Jr.

Copeland Johnson

Gene Smith

Council Place 3:

Liz Lane

Ashley Lovell

Robert Williams

Council Place 4:

Christian Coleman

Khristi Driver (i)

Donna Mazur

Council Place 5:

Steve Lawrence

Derrick Murphy (i)

Council Place 6:

Casey Middlebrooks (i)

Council Place 7: