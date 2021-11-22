Feltus - Langston

× Expand Molly Alyne Feltus & Dalton Shriver Langston

Mr. and Mrs. Lane Smith Feltus of Natchez, Mississippi, and Rebecca Wolfersheim Feltus of Fairhope announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly Alyne Feltus, to Dalton Shriver Langston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Earl Langston III of Hoover.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal High School in Natchez and the University of Alabama. She is employed by Forrester in Chicago.

She is the granddaughter of Mrs. William J. Feltus III of Natchez, the late William J. Feltus III, Mr. William John Wolfersheim and the late Mrs. William John Wolfersheim of Traverse City, Michigan.

The groom is a graduate of Hoover High School and the University of Alabama. He is employed by IG Group in Chicago.

He is the grandson of Mrs. Hubert Earl Langston and the late Mr. Hubert Earl Langston of Winfield and Mr. Richard Kelly and the late Mrs. Richard Kelly of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The wedding is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez, Mississippi. A reception will follow in Linden.