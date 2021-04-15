Farmers market returns to Lee Branch

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Lee Branch Farmers Market May 2019 Strawberries sit ready for purchase at the Lee Branch Farmers Market at The Village at Lee Branch in Hoover, Alabama, in May 2019.

The Marketplace at Lee Branch is gearing back up for its spring and summer market.

Online ordering opened this week and will be open from noon Mondays through noon on Thursdays. On Thursday afternoon, orders will go out to the vendors.

Organizer Mike Betz said they are so glad to be back to offer the best in local produce with all of the favorite farms customers have come to love over the last five years, as well as some new ones.

“[There will be] lots of fresh organic and naturally grown produce this year,” Betz said. “We have missed our customers.”

Along with spring produce, including fresh local strawberries, the market will have greens, farm eggs, meat and seafood. This week’s vendors will include Mountain Meadows Farms, Boozer Farms, Southern Organics, Ingadi Flower Farm, Sweet Gum Farm, KC’s Seafood, Bee Creek Farm & Southern Tasty Treats, Emily’s Heiriloom Pound Cake, The Greek Kouzina and Walden Farms.

Curbside pickup service will be on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon at The Village at Lee Branch. Customers can secure a pick up time between and drive through and pick up their orders.

The car line will begin in front of Urban Home, and customers can park in front of the tent with the first letter of your last name on it, where farmers will load items into the trunk.

The market will be online only for several weeks, with regular walkup shopping beginning Saturday, May 8.

To purchase items for pick up, sign up for a free account to order online at themarketplaceatleebranch.com.