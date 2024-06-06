Explore Hoover: Summer fun in the city

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Kids play at the Splash Pad at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

As the days get longer, there’s more time to pack in all the fun Hoover has to offer. Check out something new this summer in the city. Here’s a sampling of options:

Try your hand at pickleball

If you haven’t picked up a pickleball paddle yet but have been wanting to, now is a great time. Hoover’s supply of courts is constantly growing. You can find them in neighborhoods, parks and churches, and many are open to the public.

Veterans Park (4800 Valleydale Road) has eight new outdoor courts, and there are also six at the tennis courts by Simmons Middle School (1575 Patton Chapel Road). Hunter Street Baptist Church (2600 John Hawkins Parkway) has two outdoor and two indoor courts that are open for public use, and the Hoover Metropolitan Complex (1060 RV Trace) has eight.

Before you go for the first time, check out this rules tutorial to get you started: usapickleball.org/what-is-pickleball/official-rules/rules-summary. The rules may seem complicated, but once you get going, it doesn’t take long to catch on.

Play and splash

With summer heating up, it’s the perfect time to get the kids out to try the Explore Playground and Splash Pad (1060 RV Trace). It offers inclusive play for all ages and ability levels and is open Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit hoovermetcomplex.com/a-walk-through-the-explore-playground-splash-pad.

Get back in the saddle

It’s a little bit outside of Hoover, but Hoover resident Moses Gagakuma at Mo’s Carriages and Trail Rides is ready to make your equestrian dreams come true this summer. He and his horses use a variety of trails along Interstate 65 south of town for their one-hour rides, which run $80 to $90, depending on your group size. He also gives mini lessons before the start of the ride. Check out southern

horsecarriages.com/horseback-trail-rides or call 205-492-4667 for more information.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briggs Marett 200501_Briggs_family (2) The Marett family from Hoover, Alabama, goes horseback riding with Mo's Carriages and Trail Rides in on Friday, May 1, 2020. From left are Chip Marett, Briggs Marett, Kathryn Marett and Kiley Marett.

Catch a movie

Hoover has two theaters ready to help you enjoy a movie this summer: AMC Patton Creek 15 (4450 Creekside Ave.), which has IMAX screens, and AMC Classic Lee Branch 15 (801 Doug Baker Boulevard), which offers AMC’s three-story BigD screen. Check showtimes at amctheatres.com.

Dance, make a stress ball and so much more

If you guessed these activities were happening at the Hoover Public Library, you were right. Check their calendar this summer for daily events ranging from making your own stress ball to seeing Koo Koo, a high-energy dance duo. For teens, on June 7, there’s a Dungeons and Dragons event, and for everyone, on June 17, there are performances by Li Liu: Acrobat, to name a few. Visit events.hooverlibrary.org for more details.

Get out on the trails

Close to Hoover’s retail amenities is the Moss Rock Preserve, a 349-acre place so covered in trees, rocks and running water that you’ll feel like you’re miles from civilization. Get out on the 12 miles of trails there this summer, then finish your outing with a meal at Vecchia Pizzeria (610 Preserve Parkway, Suite 100) or Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila (616 Preserve Parkway). To learn more about the Moss Rock Preserve, visit hooveral.org/214/Moss-Rock-Preserve.

You can also find places to walk and enjoy nature at Veterans Park, the Inverness Nature Park, Flemming Park on the Cahaba in Trace Crossings, Wildflower Park in Riverchase, Georgetown Park, the Hoover Lake House on Municipal Drive, Loch Haven Park and in the Ross Bridge neighborhood in west Hoover.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Kids walk on a trail in the Moss Rock Preserve in Hoover, Alabama.

Hang out at Veterans Park

Even if you’re not playing pickleball or going for a walk on the 5K cross-country trail, you can still find other things to do at the 82-acre Veterans Park (4800 Valleydale Road). The park has playgrounds, beach volleyball courts, two pavilions, a lake and a pond. Bring a pole and go fishing, bring a Spikeball set and some friends or bring your whole family for a picnic. For more information, visit hooveral.org/677/Veterans-Park.

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hannah Ray, 5, jumps off a block on the fitness court at Veterans Park as she and Mollie Maxie play on May 2.

Bike at Black Creek

For those who like to see Hoover’s natural resources on two wheels, Black Creek Mountain Bike Park (5571 Stadium Trace Parkway) has about 5 miles of trails winding through 73 acres of woodland. For more information, visit hooveral.org/1101/Black-Creek-Mountain-Bike-Park.

Have a climbing adventure

Hoover Heights Climbing Center at the Hoover Met is so much more than just a wall. It’s a collection of race obstacles and themed climbing walls that add up to a day of adventure. For more information, visit hoovermetcomplex.com/finley-center/adventure.

Shoot some arrows

Get in touch with your inner archer and shoot a few arrows this summer at Hoover Archery Park (3308 Afton Circle). The park is open during daylight hours only. It features a five-target range from 20 to 50 meters and a two-target youth range (for bows less than 30 pounds only) of 10 and 15 yards. Note that users ages 16-64 need a valid hunting, heritage, fishing or Wildlife Management Area license to shoot. For more information, email hooverarchery@gmail.com.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Gene Gautro, left, gathers and scores his arrows from a 40-meter target as Jennifer Walker, of Trussville, and her daughter Veronica, score and gather her arrows from a 50-meter target at the Hoover Archery Park on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Experience the pioneer life

If you live in Bluff Park and have elementary-age kids, you might have seen the oldest structure in Hoover, but you might not have been in it. This summer is your chance. The Hoover Historical Society Folklore Center is on the campus of Bluff Park Elementary School, and the log cabin — which has as many original components as was possible to include — is designed to teach kids about the pioneer life.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact the Hoover Historical Society at 205-739-7316 or by e-mail info@hooverhistoricalsociety.org.

Play games, watch sports

Arcade games meet sports bar at Dave & Buster’s at the Galleria. Go with some friends or the whole family to grab dinner and play or watch a game or two. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.

Get out on the water

No matter where you are in Hoover, you’re not far from the Cahaba River and all it has to offer. Try canoeing, kayaking or fishing this summer. If you already have what you need, you can put in at Hoover Sports Park East (2649 Old Rocky Ridge Road). You can also book a guided canoe trip with the Cahaba River Society. For more information, visit cahabariversociety.org/canoe.

Find a pool to cool down

Across Hoover, there are neighborhood pools and other places to get in the water, such as the Hoover Recreation Center (600 Municipal Drive). Though you need a full membership to access the pool for personal use, a program pass will let you participate in their aquatic programs, such as swim lessons. For more information and opening hours, visit hooveralabama.gov/457/Hoover-Recreation-Center.

Try a new gym

A membership to the Hoover YMCA or Greystone YMCA would get you pool access, too, but it would also offer a variety of other programs and ways to get fit this summer. Consider trying one of these or another gym near you. Hoover is full of different kinds of individual and group workouts, from Crossfit and kickboxing to barre and yoga.

Swing a club

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, you can get out on the course for some sun this summer. The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge (4000 Grand Ave.) — which has been called one of the top golf resorts in North America — offers golfing to the public. For more information, visit rtjgolf.com/rossbridge. If you want to really dive in, you could look into a membership at Hoover Country Club (3140 Club Drive), Riverchase Country Club (2000 Club Road) or Greystone Golf and Country Club (4100 Greystone Drive).

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Gary Spencer tees-off at hole 1, a par 4 hole, as he participates in the Link Fore Scholars golf tournament held at Inverness Country Club on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Visit a farmers market

The Market at Brock’s Gap is back for its second season this summer. The market sets up on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. (500 Mineral Trace) and features area farmers, ranchers, beekeepers, food producers and artisans. For more information, visit brocksgapmarket.com.

Ross Bridge will also hold a farmers market on June 7 and June 28, 4-8 p.m., at 2101 Grand Ave. For more information, visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.com.

× Expand Staff photo. Families gathered at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market.

Take an art class

If you’re not into the outdoors, art classes might be right up your alley. One local offering is Art Zone Studio (736A Shades Mountain Plaza), which offers painting and drawing classes for all ages as well as summer art camps for kids. Visit artzonebirmingham.com for more information.

You could also spend a night with friends or family painting wooden home decor or learning how to make artisan sourdough bread at Hammer & Stain (1960 Braddock Drive, Suite 104), which offers special project and pick-your-own-project events. Visit hammerandstainbham.com for more information and an event schedule.