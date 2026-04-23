Exceptional Foundation prom returns with ‘Out of This World’ theme

The Junior League of Birmingham will host The Exceptional Foundation Prom on Sunday, April 26, with pre-event activities beginning at 3 p.m. and the prom starting at 6 p.m. at The Club.

The day will begin with “Pretty at the Prom” at the Junior League headquarters, where members will assist participants with hair, makeup and nails in preparation for the evening event.

This year’s prom theme is “Out of This World,” and attendees will enjoy dinner catered by Joe’s Italian along with live music by Livewire. The event will also feature a traditional lead-out, with flowers provided for participants.

The prom, which began more than 20 years ago, is a signature event for The Exceptional Foundation, an organization that provides social and recreational programs for individuals with special needs across the Birmingham area.

The Junior League of Birmingham, a volunteer organization focused on community impact and leadership development, organizes the event as part of its ongoing service efforts.