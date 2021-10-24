Events planned for Nov. 7 to honor, aid veterans

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Military supporter Roy Brook waves to golfers as they head off to start their round at the 2020 Alabama Veteran War on the Greens golf tournament at the Oxmoor Valley golf course in Birmingham.

The city of Hoover is gearing up to celebrate veterans again this month, with a Veterans Week kickoff ceremony planned for Nov. 7 at the Hoover Public Library.

The 17th annual Thank a Vet celebration starts with program at 2 p.m. in the Hoover Library Theatre, during which the 2021 winner of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s Freedom Award will be recognized.

This year’s winner is Ross Bridge resident Jim Langley, who served in the U.S. Army 23 years from 1971 to 1994, with active duty tours in Alaska, Fort Sill Oklahoma and Korea. He retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Army Reserve.

Then at 2:30 p.m., the Alabama Youth Symphony will perform a concert conducted by Paul Merryman. A reception for veterans will follow at 3 p.m., and at 3:45 p.m., there will be a flag-lowering ceremony in the front parking lot of the library.

The same day, the Alabama Veteran organization, which helps veterans reengage in society after leaving the military by meeting their social, fitness, recreational and other needs, will hold its annual War on the Greens golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley golf course.

The event serves both as a recreation opportunity and a fundraiser to aid veterans. Last year, 118 golfers on 29 teams helped raise about $32,000, Alabama Veteran board member Alan Cook said. A 55-year-old cattle rancher from Shelby County won $10,000 last year by hitting a hole in one on the 16th hole during the tournament. The goal this year is 30 teams, Cook said.

For more information or to register for the tournament, go to alabamaveteran.org/wog.