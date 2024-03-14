2 Hoover environmental cleanup projects set for Saturday, March 16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board

Two Hoover groups have environmental cleanup projects scheduled for this Saturday, March 16, and are inviting the public to volunteer to help.

The Hoover Beautification Board Green Team is having a cleanup effort at Veterans Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can meet by the flagpole by the main pavilion at Veterans Park at 4800 Valleydale Road and then disperse to clean up trails and wooded areas.

Meanwhile, Leadership Hoover’s Ignite Youth Leadership Program is inviting people to help clean up the Cahaba River canoe launch at Hoover Sports Park East at 2649 Old Rocky Ridge Road from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We believe this project is a great opportunity to give back to our community and raise awareness about environmental conservation,” said Irfa Porbanderwala, one of the youth participating in the cleanup effort.