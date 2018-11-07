Elections see majority of incumbents retain office

Voters stand in line outside the Hoover Public Library polling location for the 2018 midterm elections.
Here are the election results for the Hoover area, including Jefferson and Shelby counties:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 6:
Rep. Gary Palmer, R: 192,227 votes; 69%
Danner Kline, D: 85,337 votes; 31%
Alabama House, District 15:
Rep. Allen Farley, R: 14,198 votes; 67%
Suzanna Coleman, D: 6,930 votes; 33%
Alabama House, District 43:
Rep. Arnold Mooney, R: 14,999 votes; 72%
Carin Mayo, D: 5,817 votes; 28%
Alabama House, District 45:
Rep. Dickie Drake, R: 13,629 votes; 66%
Jenn Gray, D: 7,109 votes; 34%
Alabama House, District 46:
Rep. David Faulkner, R: 13,322 votes; 61%
Felicia Stewart, D: 8,421 votes; 39%
House, District 47:
David Wheeler, R: 9,150 votes; 54%
Jim Toomey, D: 7,696 votes; 46%
Alabama House, District 48:
Rep. Jim Carns, R: 14,764 votes; 65%
Alli Summerford, D: 7,801 votes; 35%
Alabama Senate, District 14:
Sen. Cam Ward, R: 34,910 votes; 73%
Jerry McDonald, D: 13,135 votes; 27%
Alabama Senate, District 16:
Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R: 37,000 votes; 63%
Lindsey Deckard, D: 21,770 votes; 37%
Jefferson County Races
State Board of Education, District 4:
Yvette M. Richardson, D: 101,269 votes; 79%
Don Wallace, R: 27,063 votes; 21%
District Court Judge, 10th Judicial Place 3:
Pamela Wilson Cousins, D: 141,136 votes; 56%
Davis Lawley, R: 109,900 votes; 44%
District Court Judge, 10th Judicial Place 11:
Thomas E. Thrash, D: 138,561 votes; 55%
Jill Ganus, R: 112,650 votes; 45%
Circuit Clerk:
Jackie Anderson-Smith, D: 142,359 votes; 57%
Phillip Brown, R: 108,334 votes; 43%
Sheriff:
Mark Pettway, D: 131,026 votes; 51%
Mike Hale, R: 123,745 votes; 49%
County Commission, District 4:
Joe Knight, R: 30,981 votes; 62%
J.T. Smallwood, D: 18,737 votes; 38%
County Board of Education, Place 2:
Eddie Brown, R: 49,520 votes; 57%
Martha V. Bouyer, D: 38,018 votes; 43%
Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 8:
Marshell Jackson Hatcher, D: 140,848 votes; 56%
Tracey Crisan McDonald, R: 110,041 votes; 44%
Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 16:
Linda Hall, D: 134,373 votes; 53%
Teresa T. Pulliam, R: 117,688 votes; 47%
* Linda Hall is ineligible to hold this position as she did not meet residency requirements. Newly-elected Governor Kay Ivey will appoint someone to fill the position after Hall still gathered the most votes.
Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 27:
Alaric May, D: 140,369 votes; 56%
Leslie Schiffman Moore, R: 111,009 votes; 44%
District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit:
Danny Car, D: 143,457 votes; 57%
Mike Anderton, R: 109,156 votes; 43%
Shelby County
County Board of Education, Place 2:
David Bobo, R: 57,207 votes; 70%
Susan Lehman, D: 24,592 votes; 30%
Local Amendment 1:
Yes: 50,181 votes; 69%
No: 22,144 votes; 31%