Editor's Picks: Christmas movies, Bluff Park light tour, gingerbread houses & more

Christmas cheer is still in high gear this weekend in Hoover. Here are several holiday-related activities happening in town:

Christmas Movie: If you’re free during the day Friday, you can catch the 1947 version of “Miracle on 34th Street” (my favorite version) on the big screen at the Hoover Library Theatre at 2 p.m.

Gingerbread Jam: The Megan Montgomery Foundation is having its annual gingerbread house contest open house at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14. Read more about that here.

Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market: This shopping event is at the Riverchase Galleria on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 15, from noon to 6 p.m. In past years, vendors have sold food, drinks, jewelry, toys, handmade crafts, home decor, clothing, art, educational products, wellness products, wigs, real estate and photography services and more.

Lights on the Bluff: The Church on the Bluff will take guests on a hayride tour of what are deemed some of the best Christmas lights in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, between 5 and 7 p.m. As people wait their turn for the hayride, they can cook hot dogs and roast marshmallows over an open fire or warm up with some hot chocolate. There also will be birthday cupcakes and boiled peanuts, and children will have an opportunity to make Christmas ornaments and take them home. Visitors also can have a family photo taken. The entire event is free. The Church on the Bluff is at 2211 McGwier Drive.

Itty Bitty Bakers Christmas Bakeoff: Children ages 8-12 can bring their best Christmas cookies to the Hoover Public Library for judging between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. There will be awards for best tasting, most festive, most unique and best all-around. Registration is free but is required. See more details here.

Pet Photos with Santa: Pet Supplies Plus at 1928 Montgomery Highway (barely outside of Hoover in Pelham) is giving people a chance to have pet photos with Santa on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, from 2 to 4 p.m. While you’re there, Kitty Kat Haven will have its kitties up for adoption from 1 to 4 p.m. Cats also can be adopted at the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue house at 3432 Old Columbiana Road 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Adoption fees are reduced through the end of December.

Christmas trees: If you still haven’t gotten your Christmas tree, check out the Bluff Park Scout troop lot at Bluff Park United Methodist Church or Ross Bridge Village Center to get trees from North Carolina or another tree lot in front of Hoover Tactical Firearms to get trees from Michigan. There also are trees from North Carolina still available at the Bobby D’s Christmas Tree Lot at the former Lloyd’s restaurant parking lot on U.S. 280.

CHURCH CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS

Hunter Street Baptist is putting on its live musical performance called “Christmas Over the Mountain” Friday through Sunday. The presentation is at 6 p.m. each night, and there’s a 2 p.m. matinee presentation on Saturday as well. Tickets are $5 with all proceeds going to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. Get tickets here.

Riverchase Baptist Church will have a live nativity at 2020 Crossvine Road on 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Shades Crest Baptist Church is having its Christmas program called “Light” from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Christian Life Church is having its Christmas Worship Experience at 2490 Valleydale Road at 9 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Faith Presbyterian Church at 4601 Valleydale Road is having a Christmas hymn singing on Sunday night.

Metropolitan Church at 2800 Metropolitan Way is having its “God With Us: A Christmas Worship Experience” Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church is having a holiday remembrance service at 4 p.m. Sunday for people who have experienced loss this year. The purpose is to remember loved ones, share grief and nurture hope. Registration is open until 1 p.m. Sunday.

OTHER EVENTS:

James “Murr” Murray, famous from the “Impractical Jokers” TV show on TBS and “The Misery Index,” is doing his interactive stand-up comedy show at the Stardome Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. It will include never-before-seen videos from “Impractical Jokers” and a live version of “Impractical Jokers” with an audience member. I haven’t seen his live show, so I can’t vouch whether it’s family-friendly from a language perspective. It’s for people ages 18 and older. Tickets range from $40 to $140. Murr also will be at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at noon to sign copies of his book, “You Better Watch Out.”

Dash for Trash: The Hoover Beautification Board is holding a litter pickup event at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. If it rains, the makeup time is Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 6-12:

The Hoover school district named its 2024-25 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year on Thursday. One is from Bluff Park Elementary, and the other is from Spain Park High. This is the fourth year in a row a teacher from Bluff Park won the elementary award. Read about this year’s winners.

Students in Hoover City Schools for the third year in a row made steady, incremental progress on state English, math and science assessments. See the full report, including how each school did individually.

See photos from the 2024 Bluff Park Christmas Parade and Bluff Park 8K.

Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2024 and then was crowned Miss Alabama in June, is heading to Orlando in late December for the Miss America competition, which is held Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Learn more about Stockard and how she has been preparing.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night voted 6-2 in favor of amending the zoning plan for Tattersall Park to allow for up to 355 apartments and condominiums, despite significant opposition from nearby residents. But the battle is not over, with the zoning request now moving to the Hoover City Council in January. See details.

Chip English is now the permanent head football coach at Hoover High School, as he was formally introduced Tuesday evening at a press conference. English led the Bucs as the interim head coach this fall, pushing Hoover to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Class 7A semifinals. Read more.

The Hoover High School band on Tuesday night learned that they have received a $100,000 donation to help the band purchase new marching band uniforms for the 2025-26 school year. See who gave the money.

Bluff Park Elementary School Principal Ami Weems came to Tuesday night’s Hoover school board meeting hoping to see the board approve a contract to build a 10-classroom addition at her school, but the board wasn’t ready to give the OK. The school board held up a decision on the matter, instead seeking more information to determine if it’s really the best decision to move forward with a $6.4 million construction project.